Golf: India’S Pranavi Finishes Tied 7Th In Aramco Series Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, May 12 (IANS) Pranavi Urs, who began the week with a 69 that placed her T-2, ended the week with another 69 that saw her end up tied-seventh at the Aramco Team Series Korea. This was the second Top-10 finish in six starts this season for Pranavi.

Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim, the home favourite, won by three shots. Leading by two shots into the final round, the Major winner held off Charley Hull's surge, carding a round of 68 (-4) to end the week on 10-under par. The former Order of Merit winner on the Women's Pro Golf Tour, Pranavi had three birdies between the 14th and the 17th. Her rounds 69-77-69 for a 1-under 215 and was Tied-seventh.

Olympic-bound Diksha Dagar (79-72-71) was 6-over and T-37 while Vani Kapoor (77-74-77) was 12-over and T-60.

Pranavi had a sedate front nine with a birdie on the sixth and a bogey on the ninth. She birdied three times on the 14th, 16th and 17th with no bogeys for a 69.

This was Kim's second victory on the LET after she won the co-sanctioned Evian Championship -– her only Major win to date -– in 2014. In second place on seven-under-par finished Hull (68) to record yet another runner-up finish on the LET.

Uribe and South Africa's Casandra Alexander ended the week in third place on five-under-par. The latter posted the round of the day to continue her excellent run in the Aramco Team Series.