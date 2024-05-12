Assam: Eight Police Personnel Fall Ill After Eating Mushrooms

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 13 (IANS) At least eight Assam Police personnel fell ill and experienced vomiting and diarrhoea after eating wild mushrooms in the Dhemaji district on Sunday, officials said.
The security personnel were part of the 22nd Battalion and were stationed near Panbari, near Gogamukh, along the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh inter-state boundary, supposedly ate the mushrooms for lunch.
They fell ill around half an hour after eating and were immediately rushed to the Gogamukh health centre.
A senior police officer said all eight security personnel were later rushed to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital. The doctors attending them declared out of danger.
The condition of one security personnel, Siruz Mora, was critical and he was admitted to the ICU at Dhemaji Civil Hospital.
