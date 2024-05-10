(MENAFN- 3BL) Eric Alam, CEO of RPD Energy, and Chris Pennington, director of energy and sustainability for Iron Mountain, join co-host Mandi McReynolds on ESG Talk to discuss the journey to carbon-free data centers. Listen in as they explore the surging electricity demands of modern data centers and the decisions that led Iron Mountain to pursue 24x7 carbon-free energy.
