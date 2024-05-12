Man Stabbed To Death By Relatives At UP Mosque

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) An apparel graphic designer, Mohammed Zaid, was fatally stabbed over a property dispute by his uncles and cousins in Bhadeva locality under the Bazarkhala police station on Sunday, the police said.

Zaid was attacked with knives by Mohammed Karim Parvez, Mohamed Zubair, Taham, Mohamed Shahab, Mohamed Harish, Mustafa, all residents of Bhadeva in Bazarkhala, and their three to four aides.

All the accused named are relatives of the deceased.

Zaid had gone to Bhadeva to drop his wife at her parent's house in the locality. He later went to a nearby Masjid to offer namaz.

The deceased's brother Faiz Alam of Almas Bagh in the Thakurganj area said the attackers knifed the victim to death.

"He was attacked as he stepped out of the mosque. Nobody came forward to rescue Zaid as he fell on the ground with blood gushing out from his head. We rushed him to the Trauma Centre where he breathed his last," Faiz said.

Faiz added that he, Zaid, and their brother Aquil were attacked with knives by the same persons in Chowk on September 15 last year.

"We had suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the KGMU and Balrampur hospital. Zaid had to undergo treatment at the KGMU for several weeks. We had lodged a complaint against the accused, but the police did not take up the case seriously," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Of Police, West Zone, Durgesh Kumar said that an FIR was lodged and a probe was underway.