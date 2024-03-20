Tumor Ablation Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Tumor Ablation Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global tumor ablation market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Tumor Ablation Market:

The global tumor ablation market size reached US$ 1,200 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,100 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive surgical method used to treat solid cancers. It involves the direct application of chemical or thermal therapies to a tumor to achieve necrosis or cell death, within the targeted tissue. The primary goal is to destroy cancer cells without removing them, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and reducing the procedure's overall invasiveness compared to traditional surgery. This technique is commonly applied in the treatment of tumors in the liver, kidney, lung, and bone, among other areas. It's particularly beneficial for patients who may not be suitable candidates for conventional surgery due to the location of the tumor, underlying health conditions, or when the tumor is in its early stages and localized.

Global Tumor Ablation Market Trends:

The growing preference for minimally invasive therapies is driving the global market. Tumor ablation, a procedure used to destroy cancer cells with heat, cold, or other modalities, is becoming a favored option due to its advantages in terms of reduced recovery times, lower complication rates, and its effectiveness in targeting tumors with precision.

Moreover, innovations in ablation technology, such as improved imaging guidance, enhanced energy delivery systems, and the development of new modalities, such as microwave and irreversible electroporation, have increased the efficacy, safety, and applicability of tumor ablation. The rising demand for personalized and targeted cancer treatments is also propelling the tumor ablation market. As medical science advances, there is a clearer understanding that a one-size-fits-all approach is not effective for all cancer patients.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Tumor Ablation Industry are Given Below:



Medtronic

AngioDynamics Inc.

HealthTronics Inc.

NeuWave Medical

INTIO Inc.

Galil Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific

Sonacare Medical

EDAP TMS S.A.

ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

IceCure Medical Ltd.

MISONIX Inc

Endocare Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc. B V M Meditech Pvt



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation Others



Breakup by Mode of Treatment:



Percutaneous Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation Surgical Ablation



Breakup by Mode of Application:



Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Bone Metastasis Others



Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Cancer Specialty Clinics Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

