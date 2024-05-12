Enemy Attacks Nikopol District Six Times: Private House And Gas Pipeline Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, six attacks were recorded per day, a private house, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged in Nikopol.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Nikopol district experienced six attacks in one day. The Russians fired at the settlements of the district with heavy artillery. They fired more than a dozen shells. They also used kamikaze drones,” Lysak wrote. Read also:
According to him, a private house, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged in Nikopol. The consequences of the strikes on the Marhanets and Myrove communities are being investigated.
No people were injured as a result of the attacks, the head of the RMA added.
As reported, on the afternoon of May 12, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv.
