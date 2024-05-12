Shell Egypt Hosts Discovery Session For University Students To Fuel Participation In Shell Eco-Marathon 2025

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Shell Egypt recently held a discovery session to prepare Egyptian university students for the Shell Eco-marathon (SEM) competition, which will make its debut in Qatar in 2025.

The SEM is a global challenge where student teams design, build, and test ultra-energy-efficient vehicles. These vehicles can be powered by various energy sources, including hydrogen cells or lithium batteries, and the goal is to travel the farthest distance using the least amount of energy.

“The Shell Eco-marathon is a remarkable platform for Egyptian university students to showcase their talents and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future,” said Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair for Shell Egypt.“We are delighted to host this discovery session, equipping students with the knowledge and resources necessary to excel in this prestigious competition.”

The competition not only encourages students to apply classroom knowledge to real-world energy and sustainability challenges but also helps them develop essential soft skills such as sales, marketing, communications, and leadership.

Held on April 29, 2024, the discovery session attracted students and advisors from nine universities across five Egyptian governorates, including Mansoura University, Port Said University, Cairo University, Ain Shams University, Zagazig University, Helwan University, GUC, Egypt-Japan University, and the Higher Technological Institute. The event featured informative presentations, interactive activities, and networking opportunities.

“This session is meticulously designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for everything students need to know about the Shell Eco-marathon,” explained Heba El Karrar, Social Investment Lead at Shell Egypt.“From the intricacies of technical regulations to the inspiring success stories of past participants, we provide students with the tools and inspiration to create high-performing vehicles.”

The session covered various aspects of the SEM, including the programme overview, technical regulations, the Shell-Ferrari Innovation Partnership, insights from previous participants, and expectations for the upcoming Qatar competition. Participants also had the chance to view vehicles from past competitions and network with key stakeholders.

Shell Egypt aims to empower Egyptian university students through this comprehensive discovery session, enabling them to actively participate in the SEM and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The SEM is one of Shell's many social investment initiatives in Egypt, demonstrating the company's commitment to helping meet the world's growing energy needs responsibly. Egyptian university teams have been participating in the SEM since 2013, with hundreds of students from local and international universities benefiting from the extensive learning journey and competing at regional and global levels.