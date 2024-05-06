An Overview of Eco-Resorts and it's Accommodations with word from Alexander V Berenstain

(MENAFN- Sowmia Rajenderan)

The word "resort" means comfort, and many guarantee to provide it safely. Eco-resorts are usually themselves living carbon-free and they protect their surroundings also. These kinds of stays have been a trend in recent years. The thing is Eco-resorts will help the people to get awareness on the environment. Nowadays the tourists are interested in staying in the Eco-resort. Tourists can participate in all the eco-friendly activities and enjoy the luxury and wander in the sustainable environment. Eco-tourism facilities have little influence on their surroundings and society.

The difference between a traditional resort and an eco-resort is that the former focuses on maintenance and modern infrastructure. Eco-resorts provide the importance to avoid the non eco-friendly products and other materials to avoid damages to the planet, they mainly focus on saving the environment and its well-being. Promoting their nature and to increase number of visitors, Dominica government authorised several projects to be constructed to achieve this goal. Government has approved construction of the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa to be developed by Vital Developers Limited in Dominica, Alexander V Berenstain, manager of Creative Projects Management LLC FZ was delighted that his company got to provide project management services to Vital Developers.

Environmentally design

There are two important components of Eco-resorts. They are architecturally designed in a greenery and maintain their surroundings more eco-conscious. It insists the guests to reduce the use of resources and also helps to improve environmental performance. It will maximise energy efficiency while minimising environmental effects. Reducing the unsustainable materials and promoting the usage of eco-friendly materials and adopting the eco-friendly life helps to minimise carbon footprints, this is what eco-resorts follow. Eco-resorts can set the best luxury accommodation for a sustainable vacation.

Resource Management

Proper resource management is an important part of eco-resorts. It will focus on reducing waste and protecting natural resources and it can support environment-conscious behaviours. These resorts aim to reduce their impact on the environment. The eco-resorts provide the organic foods grown by the local community people and it will develop a cultural sustainability.

Alexander V Berenstain’s Ideas Implementation in Saving the Environment

The important components of Eco-resorts are biodiversity protection and conservation. Staying and making yourself engage in the activities in ecotourism helps you to understand the value of protecting biodiversity and ecosystems. These resorts usually operate near protected areas. It is involved in conservation efforts to protect native flora and fauna of the planet and also offers travelers a unique opportunity to connect with nature. Travelers will be able to learn about protecting the environment while staying in an eco-resort right in the nature surrounded by tropical rainforest and still enjoying luxury accommodations. Very soon you can do that in Dominica, their government has approved construction of Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa. Developer of this project will be Vital Developers Limited, local (Dominican) company. To remove some strain of their project management needs they enrolled services of Creative Projects. Alexander V Berenstain, manager of Creative Projects Management LLC FZ is amazed of the resort concept and happy about their partnership with Vital Developers Limited to bring that project to finish line and see it accepting it's first visitors.

Social Development

Eco-resorts are promoting involvement in the community and social duty. It understands the importance of supporting and empowering the local population. These resorts focus on employing local employees and in turn these eco-resorts help to encourage economic growth and preserve culture.

Eco-friendly resorts usually support health care, education, and building projects to improve people's quality of life. It will develop positive relationships with the surrounding areas. Because accepting social responsibility is good behaviour. So Eco-resorts create important and permanent relationships between visitors and employees and they are also supporting the local populations.

Waste Elimination

Some activities like waste disposal, recycling, and water saving happen between the workers and guests. Eco-friendly resorts help to increase the use of resources. Eco-resorts decrease the use of energy by adding energy saving appliances. They are LED lighting and climate control systems. So they can support to achieve an environment-friendly and sustainable future.

Table Dining in Nature

Eco-resorts are popular for their healthy dining and sustainable eating practices. These resorts commonly maintain their organic gardens, as it works with local farmers and producers. It is to give guests fresh, tasty, and healthy food infused with native taste which introduces you with new cuisine. Natural eating experiences allow customers to interact with the organic farming land and know about the traditional method of cultivation. The visitors will understand the sustainable food production process and they taste the area's natural flavour. It creates better health for us and a more vibrant food industry. To utilise the nature dining experiences and enjoy the luxurious sustainable environment, Dominica trying to promote their nature in different way and for different sectors. As was mentioned earlier Dominica has approved development of Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa by approved developer Vital Developers Limited. They also engaged services of Creative Projects Management LLC FZ. Their manager Alexander V Berenstain happy to help Vital Developers to remove load of project management from Vital Developers to ensure successful completion of the project.

