Dubai's RTA Announces Direct Buses From Business Bay To Other Metro Stations

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 6:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 10:07 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced direct buses from the Business Bay metro station to other metro stations, according to its post on X. The bus routes would "ensure seamless commutes," RTA said.

Four Dubai Metro stations, OnPassive, Equity, Mashreq, and Energy Metro, will also see normal operations restored by May 28 . These metro stations were temporarily closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-Apri .

The direct buses will depart from Exit 2 in the Business Bay metro station, in the following routes:



From Business Bay to OnPassive station

From Business Bay to Mall of the Emirates, Equiti and Mashreq stations From Business Bay to Al Khail and Dubai Internet City Stations

In efforts to ensure passengers safety, RTA also announced, in April, the implementation of 'crowd management protocols ' at Dubai Metro stations. These protocols would be in place during rush hours.

Responding to the growing demand for service in the Business Bay, RTA had also expanded the 'Bus on Demand' service to the area . The service operates through the 'Dubai Bus On Demand' app, and operates 14-seater buses.

Drivers of these buses can communicate directly with service requesters via the app, allowing them to reach the nearest point to a user's location within the areas currently covered by the service: Al Barsha, Al Nahda, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Business Bay.

