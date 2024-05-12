Prime Minister Attributes Jordan's Credit Rating Upgrade To Robust Economic Policies

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh emphasised Jordan's recent achievements during a Cabinet session on Sunday, particularly the sovereign credit rating upgrade by Moody's, the first in 21 years.

The prime minister emphasised the significance of the milestone, attributing it to the Kingdom's robust economic policies and structural reforms, according to a Government Statement.

The prime remarked "This achievement coincides with the upholding of Jordan's credit rating by Fitch ratings, as well as the Kingdom's first successful review with the International Monetary Fund's [IMF] technical mission under the Extended Fund Facility Programme, which was secured a few months ago".

Khasawneh also highlighted the Kingdom's successful completion of a four-year program with the IMF, meeting all targets in various dimensions including standard, structural, financial, and monetary.

He reaffirmed Jordan's critical role in advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza and ensuring sustained humanitarian access, stressing the importance of establishing the groundwork for a viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of a two-state solution.

The prime minister also reiterated the Kingdom's unwavering opposition to any measures leading to the forced displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, emphasising that such actions undermine the legitimate right of Palestinians to statehood and violate the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.