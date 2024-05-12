Chad Faces Growing Food Insecurity Crisis Amidst Multiple Challenges, UN Warns

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Chad is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis with one-third of its 18 million population requiring food security and nutrition aid, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced Friday.

The situation is being compounded by a confluence of factors, including climate change, insecurity, rising food and fuel prices, and a recent influx of 500,000 refugees from neighbouring Sudan.

Torrential rains and floods in the southern part of the country since March have further exacerbated the crisis. Meanwhile, the eastern regions are struggling to cope with the influx of refugees, and ongoing attacks by non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin continue to displace local populations.

A UN-backed analysis estimates that 2.4 million people in Chad are currently food insecure, with 300,000 facing severe food insecurity. Without significant assistance, this number could surge to 3.3 million during the lean season.

The UN's emergency relief coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has allocated $15m from the Central Emergency Response Fund to address the underfunded crisis, part of a larger allocation in February. However, the $1.1bn Chad Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024 remains severely underfunded, with only 6.6% of the required funds received.

The UN is calling for urgent international support to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Chad and prevent further deterioration of food security and nutrition levels.