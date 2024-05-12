Iranian power generation capacity sees substantial rise of 183MW

(MENAFN) According to Mohammad Ramezani, Deputy Head of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) for Projects Development, Iran has seen a significant boost in its nominal power generation capacity, with an increase of 183 megawatts (MW). This achievement comes following the successful connection of the 2nd gas unit of the Rashed combined cycle power plant, situated in Torbat Heydarieh, eastern Iran, to the national power grid. With an investment totaling €70 million, this development marks a significant milestone in the country's efforts to enhance its energy infrastructure.



The ongoing construction of the Rashed Power Plant in Torbat Heydarieh, overseen by the MAPNA Power Plants Construction & Development Company, aims to address the growing electricity consumption demands in the Khorasan region. The plant, equipped with two 183-megawatt gas units and one 180-megawatt steam turbine, holds strategic importance in bolstering the national power grid's capacity and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity across the country.



Ramezani emphasized the multifaceted benefits associated with the Rashed Combined Cycle Power Plant, underscoring its role in providing safe and sustainable electricity, optimizing fuel utilization, preserving national resources, mitigating environmental impacts, stimulating regional employment, and addressing voltage drop issues in the Khorasan region. This highlights the plant's integral contribution to Iran's energy security and socio-economic development objectives.



Situated in the Khorasan Razavi province, approximately 12 kilometers northeast of Torbat Heydarieh city, the Rashed Combined Cycle Power Plant represents a significant investment in Iran's energy infrastructure. The recent connection of its second gas unit to the national power grid marks a crucial milestone in Iran's ongoing efforts to modernize and expand its electricity generation capacity, ensuring a reliable and resilient energy supply for its citizens and industries alike.

