               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Biden Slaps Tariffs On Nonexistent Chinese EV Imports


5/13/2024 12:11:40 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Biden administration reportedly will slap a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports, except that no Chinese cars presently are offered for sale in the United States.

If they were, they would crush the American competition, even with the present 25% tariff. Chevy's Bolt, a starter EV with a US$29,000 sticker price, has the same size and less range than the Dongfeng Nammi 01 hatchback priced at just $11,000.

If China wanted to retaliate against the new American tariffs, it has a target-rich environment. General Motors last year sold 2.1 million cars in China. In most years, GM sells more cars in China than in the United States.

Chances are that China will ignore the American tariffs. China's automotive industry association forecasts a 22% increase in the country's auto exports during 2024, following a more than 60% increase in 2023, with the strongest growth in East Asia and the Middle East.

China's EV makers are compressing this time scale into as many months as it took Ford years to bring down the price.

At a $10,000 or lower price point, demand for Chinese EVs in the Global South is effectively unlimited.


Biden Slaps Tariffs On Nonexistent Chinese EV Imports Image

A Chinese auto manufacturing production line. Image: Twitter Screengrab / car2today.

MENAFN13052024000159011032ID1108204145


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search