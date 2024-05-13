Biden Slaps Tariffs On Nonexistent Chinese EV Imports

American, Japanese and South Korean automakers depend on Chinese automotive technology. GM meanwhile is negotiating with China's largest battery maker CATL to license Chinese technology for its own EVs and build a joint mega-plant in the United States.

Ford last year announced a $3.5 billion joint venture with CATL with plans to build a Michigan plant but put the project on hold due to political pressure.

Tesla, Hyundai Motor and Kia meanwhile will partner with China's leading Internet firm Baidu in geolocation and AI functionality for driverless cars, while Nissan Motor has allied with China's Tencent for AI modeling.

With 3.4 million 5G base stations installed versus America's 100,000, China is also well positioned for autonomous driving.

Low latency (nearly instant response) and high data capacity on 5G networks-ubiquitous in all Chinese cities-support artificial Intelligence applications for AVs as well as accident prevention. Chinese cities, moreover, feature new roadways amenable to autonomous driving.

Economies of scale through automated manufacturing as well as standardization of parts allow Chinese automakers to sell cars at much lower prices than their American counterparts.

Labor costs comprise just 7% of the cost of an American car, so the difference between American and Chinese labor costs explains a negligible part of the price differential.

Although more than 100 automakers are fighting for market share in China, most of them use standardized parts that reduce costs.

According to a LinkedIn post by automotive engineer Alan Smith ,“All automobiles manufactured or sold in the United States today (except for Tesla and a very small number imported from China by GM) are produced using a parts churn manufacturing method, in which parts are used for approximately 1 to 6 years before they are replaced with new, non-interchangeable parts which offer no benefit over the previous part.”

“Western automobile makers churn parts – use proprietary, non-standard, non-interchangeable parts which are churn producing vehicles that are more expensive, more prone to defects and become manufacturer specific mini-monopolies,” Smith explains.

That used to be called planned obsolescence. Henry Ford in 1922 complained that his competitors would“change designs so that old models will become obsolete and new ones will have to be bought either because repair parts for the old cannot be had, or because the new model offers a new sales argument which can be used to persuade a consumer to scrap what he has and buy something new.”