Kalinina Loses To World's Eighth Seed At WTA 1000 Tournament In Rome

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian tennis player Angelina Kalinina has completed her performances at the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome with a prize pool of USD 5,509,771.

In the third-round match, Angelina (WTA No. 31) lost to the eighth-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-7 (4-7), 0-6, Ukrinform reports.

The game on the court lasted an hour and 51 minutes.

The tournament in the Italian capital will end on 18 May.

