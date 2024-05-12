Kalinina Loses To World's Eighth Seed At WTA 1000 Tournament In Rome

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian tennis player Angelina Kalinina has completed her performances at the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome with a prize pool of USD 5,509,771.
In the third-round match, Angelina (WTA No. 31) lost to the eighth-ranked Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-7 (4-7), 0-6, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Ukraine's Yastremska reaches semi-finals of Australian Open
The game on the court lasted an hour and 51 minutes.
The tournament in the Italian capital will end on 18 May.
Photo: org.
MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108203743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.