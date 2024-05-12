JAF Launches 12-Day Multinational 'Eager Lion' Drill

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The 2024 Eager Lion drill, carried out by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), kicked off on Sunday with the participation of 32 countries, in addition to Jordan.

The drill, which will last 12 days and conclude on May 23, will witness military exercises covering all parts of the Kingdom, according to JAF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mustafa Hiari.

Hiari, who was speaking during a press conference that was held at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre, said this year's drill is the largest in this region since the launching of the Eager Lion Drill in 2011.

"The Eager Lion drill is an important opportunity for our Jordanian soldiers and the army personnel participating from other countries to exchange knowledge and expertise,” Hiari stressed.

In addition, the army spokesperson said the drill will work to build the capacities and capabilities of the Jordanian soldiers as well as personnel representing security agencies, ministries and local and international organisation who are taking part in the drill.

Hiari maintained that the exercise was designed to achieve several objectives at the strategic, operational and tactical levels.

He pointed out that the exercise will focus on“creating a common understanding among the participating countries of cross-border threats such as armed groups, the proliferation of drones, biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons of mass destruction, and the spread of missiles with different ranges”.

He told the press that one of the main reasons for the Eager Lion drill is to face“emerging and cross-border threats of the era”.

The military official gave the drones as an example.

“A drone that is rigged with explosives costs around JD400 and can be used to destroy a vital entity in any part of our region,” Hiari explained.

US Armed Forces Director of Military Exercise Col. Lee Breard told the press that“border security is one of the objectives of this exercise with our partners in this region”.

“Working together with our strategic partners in identifying solutions through innovative methods is how we combat any security concerns that we have in this region,” Breard said.