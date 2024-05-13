Polling Begins For Srinagar LS Seat Amid Tight Security

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid tight security arrangements, voting began in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Kashmir's Srinagar constituency on Monday, with 17.48 lakh lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 24 candidates.
Voting began at 7 am. People were seen lining up outside polling stations to exercise their franchise in some areas of the constituency, according to the officials.ADVERTISEMENT
Polling in the Srinagar seat is being held in the fourth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
This is the first major election in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The article was revoked in 2019, leading to the bifurcation of the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
There are 17.48 lakh voters in the constituency that comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts and parts of Budgam and Shopian districts. Read Also Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First Time Voters In Pulwama Srinagar LS Constituency Goes To Polls On Monday
Authorities have set up 2,135 polling stations across the five districts.
Special polling stations have been established for migrant voters of the Kashmir Division of the Union Territory - 21 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur district.
Voting is scheduled to end at 6 pm.
The National Conference, supported by the INDIA bloc, has fielded influential Shia leader and former minister Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the seat while the PDP has named its youth president Waheed Para as its candidate.
The Apni Party has fielded Mohammad Ashraf Mir and the DPAP has fielded Amir Ahmad Bhat. There are 20 others, including two women, in the fray. (with PTI inputs)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13052024000215011059ID1108204163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.