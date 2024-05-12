IBS, EBRD Sign Mou For Better Digital Financial Practices

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at promoting the adoption of inclusive digital financial practices in Jordan.

In a statement, Riyad Hindawi, director general of the Institute of Banking Studies, highlighted the aim of the cooperation to promote equal opportunities through financial technology, digital solutions and comprehensive financial strategies.

He underlined the ongoing partnership between the institute and the EBRD in various activities and regulatory reforms related to inclusive finance in the Kingdom.

According to Hindawi, the agreement aims to establish a cooperative framework as a platform to facilitate dialogue and promote enhanced cooperation between the two parties on inclusive digital finance initiatives.

director and regional head of the Eastern Mediterranean region at the EBRD, Gretchen Bier, noted that this agreement is in line with the bank's recognition of the key role that digital financial solutions and fintech ecosystems can play in promoting financial inclusion in Jordan.

She praised the Institute of Banking Studies' key role in supporting and improving Jordan's fintech landscape as part of the national financial inclusion strategy.

The EBRD will support the institute in enhancing the financial sector's capabilities in fintech and digitalisation, as well as facilitate the establishment of a regional centre of excellence that will be responsible for disseminating the regulatory framework of the Kingdom's fintech ecosystem, as well as strengthening the financial sector's capabilities through the institute, she said.

This partnership underlines the institute's commitment to provide world-class education, training and development opportunities for professionals and trainees in the financial and banking sector. It will increase awareness and knowledge within the banking industry, while empowering professionals and trainees alike.