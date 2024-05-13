Vote Has More Power Than Gun: First Time Voters In Pulwama

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- First time voters in South Kashmir's Pulwama Monday said that vote is more powerful than a gun and people must vote for the candidate who will raise their voice in Parliament.
A first voter Mudasir Ahmad (name changed) said that vote has more power than gun and everyone must voteADVERTISEMENT
He said that if they will be able to vote in favour of the right candidate, then their issues will get resolved.
“We have different challenges that are to safeguard our identity, land, resources, unemployment and others but if we will choose the right candidate, these all issues get resolved,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Other voters also said that voting has the power to cure all issues but“you need to choose your candidate rightly” Read Also Let's All Do Our Duty, Strengthen Democracy: PM Modi To Voters Polling Begins For Srinagar LS Seat Amid Tight Security
They also said that the vote has the power and people must choose the right candidate who really can raise their voice in parliament.
They said that all voters must come and cast their vote in favour of a candidate who is honest, bold and genuinely can raise their main issue in parliament.
