               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CNH Sustainability Report Highlights Key Milestones


5/10/2024 11:00:39 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) World class equipment and services company, CNH , has released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights how it worked to support its customers, employees and communities last year.

The report outlines CNH's commitment to invest in technologies and innovative solutions, a $12.8 million investment in local communities and more.

Read the full report here

CNH chooses to be a part of important global initiatives, such as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company's global footprint enables it to support many local communities through giving and partnership.

MENAFN10052024007202015466ID1108199930


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search