CNH Sustainability Report Highlights Key Milestones

World class equipment and services company, CNH , has released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

The report highlights how it worked to support its customers, employees and communities last year.

The report outlines CNH's commitment to invest in technologies and innovative solutions, a $12.8 million investment in local communities and more.

CNH chooses to be a part of important global initiatives, such as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company's global footprint enables it to support many local communities through giving and partnership.