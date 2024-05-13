Enemy Intensifying Psychological Operations Against Kharkiv Region - Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leadership of the Kharkiv region, the administration of the Vovchansk community and the communities of the Kharkiv district continue to work on the ground, and reports of the alleged evacuation of the authorities are fake.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, special information attention is currently focused on the Kharkiv region, with the enemy intensifying psychological operations.

"The regional authorities, the administrations of the Vovchansk community and communities of the Kharkiv district are working on the ground, as was the case on February 24, 2022. All reports of the alleged 'departure' of authorities are absolute fakes," Syniehubov said.

1,600 people evacuated from Vovchansk direction per day

He added that the authorities are "constantly in touch with the military command, fulfilling all their tasks."

Syniehubov also added that the fortifications, which have been built by the forces of the regional administration, are now occupied by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Earlier reports said that more than 4,500 residents had already been evacuated from the border settlements of the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts in the Kharkiv region.