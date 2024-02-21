Oneplus Launches The New Nord N30 SE 5G Bigger, Louder, Faster

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is OnePlus' latest entry level 5G device with modern elegance design, excellent audio-visual quality, and fast & smooth experience. DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2024 - Global technology company OnePlus today officially launched its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G – it's latest smartphone is an entry level 5G, bolder and younger upgrade from the previous generation, in the United Arab Emirates. The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G comes with modern elegance design, excellent audio-visual quality, and fast & smooth experience.
With its 6.72" FHD+ Sunlight Display, enhanced Dual Stereo Speakers and Ultra Volume Mode, the Nord N30 SE 5G brings the audio-visual experience to a higher level. The new version of Glowing Feather Design imparts a modern elegant appearance to the phone. Equipped with 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging, a capacious 5,000mAh battery, an extended storage setup, and a range of hardware and software improvements, the Nord N30 SE 5G delivers exceptional overall performance, guaranteeing users a dependable, enduring fast and smooth experience at a more affordable price.
