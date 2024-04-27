CBI Traces Shop That Sold Bullets & Cartridges Seized From Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday claimed to have traced the shop in Kolkata from where the bullets and cartridges seized from Sandeshkhali during a joint operation by the CBI and NSG on Friday were reportedly purchased.

Besides a variety of ammunitions, several foreign and India-made firearms and explosives were also seized during the joint operation at the residence of a close aide and relative of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

During the operation, the CBI also got hold of some documents, including a couple of purchase bills from an ammunition store, which led the CBI to the shop in Kolkata from where the seized bullets and cartridges were reportedly purchased, sources said.

The bills reportedly have Shahjahan's name as the purchaser. The CBI is now trying to find out who went to the ammunition store to purchase the items.

The sources said the CBI is also 'baffled' over the recovery of imported firearms, as the purchase or sale of such items is not allowed in the private markets in India. Three such revolvers and one pistol were recovered during the search operation on Friday.

The CBI also seized one Colt official police revolver from the house in Sandeshkhali on Friday.