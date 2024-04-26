Opinion: Localization - A Seed That Bears Fruit Even When We're Not There

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Devex.

A sea change is underway, one that recognizes the power of local solutions to global challenges. Charles E. Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger, sheds light on two successful examples.

We've seen localization deliver powerful results across issues ranging from strengthening health systems to addressing gender inequality to building and managing water infrastructure. A local lens is essential when addressing what has been called the“biggest threat modern humans have ever faced”: the climate crisis.

More frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts and floods, changes in soil alkalinity, and other factors mean that traditional farming practices aren't as effective as they once were. Since many smallholder farmers rarely rose above subsistence production levels, decreased yields mean growing malnutrition. In other words, the climate crisis is a hunger crisis.

