Icons Shine With OMEGA In Milan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) OMEGA's latest Speedmaster 38mm watches shone with their own light at a star-filled launch in Europe's style capital.



Inspired by the Italian city's well-dressed reputation, OMEGA themed the event around the fashion runway, creating its own Speedmaster showcase in the heart of the Milan for the exclusive reveal.

Launched to extend the choice of models in the already impressive core collection, OMEGA's newest Speedmaster 38 mm watches are truly dazzling. Each has a sparkling bezel paved with 52 diamonds, a polished crown set with a diamond, and three diamond-ringed subdials.

In keeping with the dazzling effect of the new watches, OMEGA's venue was staged for maximum sparkle, with rich dark velvet backdrops providing the perfect contrast to the bold lighting - and star power.

The impressive line-up of guests included brand ambassadors Naomie Harris and Alessandra Ambrosio, friends of the brand Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Alisha Boe, Jonathan Bailey, as well as French actor Niels Schneider.

Representing the host country were Stefano Accorsi, Miriam Leone, Marco Mengoni, and OMEGA Italian athletes Dorothea Wierer, Federica Pellegrini, Thomas Ceccon, and Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio.

OMEGA's Milan event also included an impressive set by singer songwriter Tamera, who performed songs from her EP“Lost in Translation”.

Commenting on the event, President and CEO of OMEGA, Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann, said:“Our latest Speedmaster watches are beautiful additions to our iconic collection, and I can't think of a better city than Milan to bring them into the light. Especially in the company of such distinguished and stylish guests.”

There are eight new additions to the Speedmaster 38 mm collection: two in OMEGA's 18K SednaTM Gold, two in 18K MoonshineTM Gold, and four in classic stainless steel.













