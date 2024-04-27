Russians Hit Kherson With Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the afternoon, the Russian army fired a missile at Kherson, destroying the building of an educational institution. No injuries were reported.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon the Russian army fired a missile at Kherson. The enemy hit the area near an educational institution in the Korabelnyi district. The building was seriously damaged. The windows were smashed, the walls and roof were damaged, and the auditorium was affected. Fortunately, no civilians were injured," the regional governor wrote.

He noted that no one was near the building at the time of the strike.

As reported, yesterday, April 26, the enemy shelled Kherson and 13 other localities in the region, killing one person and wounding eight others.

