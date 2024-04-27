               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova Presents“Karabakh - Before And After Occupation” Book To Montenegro's President


4/27/2024 10:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova haspresented a book titled“Karabakh - before and after occupation” toPresident of Montenegro Jakov Milatović as she met with theMontenegrin head of state during her official visit to the country, Azernews reports.

Highlighting the opening of the regional transport routes,Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the restoration of transport andcommunications would be beneficial for the entire region. She alsohighlighted the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstructionprocess in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, aswell as Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security as a reliableenergy supplier.

Expressing his hope that the peace treaty would be signedbetween Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Jakov Milatović notedthat this would contribute to the regional development.

