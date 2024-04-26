'Want To Break Stereotypes': Special Needs Kids Showcase Singing, Dance Talent In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 2:51 PM

Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 3:58 PM

More than 20 special needs children captivated the audience with their singing, dancing, and cat the Pakistan Association hall in Dubai recently. Organised by Dr Sheelu, who runs Ameeraga Tamil Sangam, a social association dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs.

For over an hour, the children delivered a medley performance, showcasing their abilities in singing songs from various languages. What made their performance even more remarkable was the fact that they composed and played the music themselves, showcasing proficiency in a range of instruments, including keyboards, flutes, and tablas. From traditional melodies to contemporary tunes, each performance was met with applause from the audience.

Dr Sheelu, expressed her admiration for the children and said:“Their talents, in an hour-long medley composition, were stunning. These children proved that nothing can hinder their abilities, inspiring all,”

Among the talented performers was Chinmay, who practiced for over a month leading up to the event.“I have been practicing for the past month, honing my skills in music and singing. This performance is the outcome of my hard work and dedication, and I am thrilled to showcase my talent to the world,” said Chinmay.

The showcase served as a platform not only for entertainment but also for raising awareness about the skills and capabilities of children with special needs across the UAE.

Nihal, another participant, highlighted the significance of the event, saying:“This is a platform for us to showcase our talents. Through our performances, we aim to break stereotypes and show the world who we are capable of achieving,” said Nihal.

The event drew participants from all corners of the UAE which demonstrated the widespread support for initiatives that celebrate the abilities of individuals with special needs.

“These children are undergoing regular classes in music and singing, to nurture their skills and foster their passion for the arts,” said Dr Sheelu.

“Through continued training and mentorship, we can help unlock the full potential of these talented individuals and empower them to pursue their dreams,” added Dr Sheelu.

