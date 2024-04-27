RSP Leader Writes To Calcutta HC Chief Justice Seeking Action Against Abhishek Banerjee For 'Anti-Judiciary' Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Ashok Ghosh has written to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, for taking suo motu cognisance of the 'anti-judiciary' remarks made recently by Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In his communication to the Chief Justice, Ghosh, the General Secretary of RSP's trade union wing UTIC, has specifically referred to a particular comment made by Banerjee at a public meeting in Purulia on Thursday, where he said the“Calcutta High Court should cease to exist".

Banerjee made the comments referring to a recent order of the high court cancelling 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016.

Indirectly referring to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is the BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee had said, "The judge who was hearing the school job cases earlier is a BJP candidate now. While occupying the chair of the judge, he admitted that the BJP was in touch with him for quite some time and he was also in touch with the party. Now since that judge has joined the BJP, the Calcutta High Court should cease to exist."

“Such a comment amounts to contempt of court. It also shows hostility and mistrust towards the democratic system,” Ghosh wrote, as he requested the Chief Justice to take necessary legal action against Banerjee for his comments.

He also argued that the people of the country believe that the judicial system protects the democratic setup of the nation.

“The comments hurt that realisation of the common people,” Ghosh pointed out in his communique.

During his speech in Purulia on Thursday, Banerjee also drew a comparison between the high court ruling and 'match-fixing' in cricketing terms.

“The footprints of BJP are there in the nitty-gritty of the Calcutta High Court order. In cricket match-fixing, some people can predict in advance what will happen next in a match. That's what happened in this case also. This is like 'order-fixing' and 'court-fixing'.

"A section of the judiciary in the Calcutta High Court has added a new dimension to betting. The BJP is betting and some people occupying judges' chairs are becoming partners to it. But people will give a fitting reply in due course,” he said.

Banerjee's remarks came on the same day when the high court admitted a petition filed by CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya seeking action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged anti-judiciary remarks.

Addressing an election rally in Bolpur on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "The BJP controls the affairs of the high courts due to its financial strength. I am not saying anything against the Supreme Court. We are still seeking justice there. But in the high courts, the BJP always has its way. Others do not get justice."

At another poll rally on Tuesday, she said,“I do not want to name anybody. The judges will earn their livelihood from the public exchequer. The state exchequer will bear the cost of their security. Yet they will terminate services.”