(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDS) is urging the government to address inequalities in public school infrastructure, particularly in the west-central regions of the country.

According to a report titled“Consequences of Lack of Environmental Justice and Impact of Climate Change on Other Rights,” released by FTDS's Environmental and Climate Justice Unit on April 18, many schools in these areas lack basic necessities like potable water and sanitation facilities. This, the report warns, has serious consequences for students' health, well-being, and academic achievement.

“Our main objective is to equip schools, especially in the west-central regions, with basic necessities,” a forum participant is quoted as saying by Tunis Afrique Presse, a partner of TV BRICS .“The lack of proper sanitation and clean water is unacceptable and hinders children's right to a healthy and dignified education.”

The report highlights the disparity in school conditions across Tunisia. While primary schools in the north and Sahel regions boast attendance rates of 90-100%, those in the west-central districts of Kairouan, Kasserine, and Sidi Bouzid struggle with inadequate sanitation and absenteeism linked to health concerns.

The FTDS is particularly concerned about the prevalence of respiratory illnesses and intestinal infections among students in schools with limited or no access to water. The forum is calling for a multi-pronged approach to address these issues, including improved hygiene measures and the establishment of infirmaries in high-risk schools.

Furthermore, the FTDS emphasizes the importance of creating green spaces in schoolyards. They urge the government to collaborate with school staff and students to develop and maintain these areas, prioritizing schools in underprivileged urban and rural communities.