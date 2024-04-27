Drunken Accident In Brovary: Head Of District Police Department Was Served With Notice Of Suspicion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Investigators have served a notice of suspicion to the perpetrator of an accident in Brovary that injured four people. He is in a temporary detention center.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Region Police reported this on Facebook .

"The man is in a temporary detention center, investigators have declared him suspected of violating the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated. The man faces imprisonment for up to eight years," the statement said.

In the near future, the court will choose a preventive measure against the suspect.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office , an official of the Kyiv Regional State Administration was served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated (Part 2 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The motion to impose on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of no-alternative detention was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The police reminded that on April 26, a road accident with victims occurred in the city of Brovary.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found that the RMA official had failed to stop at a prohibiting traffic signal and hit pedestrians.

As a result of the accident, four people were injured, including a two-year-old girl.

At the scene of the accident, it was found that the driver was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 2.31 ppm.

Police officers detained the offender. The investigation is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Brovary district administration hit four people at a crosswalk - he was detained for drunken driving.

Two men injured in the accident are in serious conditio . They have multiple fractures and bruises, as well as concussions and closed head injuries.