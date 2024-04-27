Azerbaijan Approves Agreement With ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signeda decree on approving the“Amended and newly drawn up InvestmentAgreement” between the government of Azerbaijan and the ACWA PowerAzerbaijan Renewable Energy limited liability company (LLC), Azernews reports.
According to the decree, the“Amended and newly drawn upInvestment Agreement” between the government of and the ACWA PowerAzerbaijan Renewable Energy (LLC), signed on February 29, 2024, wasapproved.
