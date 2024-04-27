World Has Resources To Help Ukraine Intercept Every Missile Fired By Russian Terrorists Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the world has needed resources to help Ukraine shoot down every missile and drone launched by Russian terrorists.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook .

“This night, 34 Russian missiles targeted Ukraine. We managed to intercept a portion of them. However, the world has all of the resources to assist us in intercepting every missile and drone fired by Russian terrorists. This is completely doable. All that is required is for the necessary political decisions and agreements to be implemented,” said Zelensky.

According to him, what Ukraine needs is air defense systems, a sufficient quantity and quality of weapons to ensure our frontline actions, as well as prompt delivery and steadfast action.

“Terror must always fail, and everyone who assists us in combating Russian terror is a true life defender,” he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is grateful to the United States and all of its Ukrainian partners for their decisions to support the country and its people.

“We must make every effort to ensure that life prevails,” the president said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 27, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types. Ukraine's air defenses destroyed 21 missiles out of 34 launched.