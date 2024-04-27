Namo App Launches One-Of-Its-Kind ‘Amrit Peedhi Ke Sapne’ Module

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) NaMo App, the personal app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday launched a one-of-its-kind module titled 'Amrit Peedhi Ke Sapne' to promote nation-building initiatives and also to foster such belief and thinking among the youth.

The module provides a platform where the users can choose from options that can empower India and also allow everyone to be part of the 'shared 2047 dream' for the country.

The module showcases PM Modi's commitment to ensuring a bright future for the upcoming generations, and prominently displays his message,“The decisions we make today will shape our future tomorrow. Let's unite in the Amrit Kaal to strive towards a prosperous and self-reliant India.”

The 'Amrit Peedhi Ke Sapne' module has been designed with a specific focus on the youth. It is presented as a set of interactive cards, allowing the users to simply swipe up or down on images to shape the future of the 'Amrit Peedhi'.

The options are straightforward and easy to understand, allowing the users to prioritise India's position in the global economy. The users can choose between making 'India the world's third-largest economy or a part of the Fragile 5', give a push to 'India's growing influence globally', or slide 'India's dignity on the world stage'.

The module aims to raise national awareness and consciousness across all age groups, empowering all to make informed decisions and contribute significantly to nation-building.

One can access the 'Amrit Peedhi Ke Sapne' module by registering themselves on the NaMo App. One can also access the module via the weblink: