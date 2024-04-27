The Great Indian Kapil Show: Dwindling Viewership Numbers Put Kapil Sharma's Netflix Comeback Under Clouds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, India's top comedian, has been entertaining audiences for over a decade with his popular Comedy Nights with Kapil and later The Kapil Sharma Show. As the era of television was ruled by his hilarious cast, Kapil Sharma decided to embrace the rise of OTT platforms and made a significant transition to Netflix with his new show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

After months of promotions, the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show was released in March but received a lackluster response. The first episode, which features Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahn, received a viewership of 2.5 million, as per Netflix's Global Top 10 list.

As per an analysis by The Indian Express, during the second week, the rank of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped from third to fifth, with total viewership hours standing at 4.6 million and views at 2.6 million. The second episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured Team India's captain Rohit Sharma, who revealed juicy behind the scenes of Indian cricket.

In the third week, The Great Indian Kapil Show's rank dropped to seven, and total viewership hours decreased to 4.1 million. Views during the third week were significantly hit and recorded at 1.7 million. As the show is close to completing its first month, viewership hours have plunged to 3.9 million and views to 1.2 million Sharma's Netflix run has been underwhelming compared to television or YouTube where his videos crossed 10 million views very frequently.

Aamir Khan in the new episodeThe Great Indian Kapil Show's new episode, set to release tonight, is a highly anticipated one as it features the renowned actor Aamir Khan. The trailer of the episode, released on Tuesday, has already sparked excitement among fans, and the YouTube response suggests that the numbers are expected to soar.



