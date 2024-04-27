At Ramstein Meeting, Syrskyi Spoke About Battlefield Situation And Ukrainian Army Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, informed the participants of the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group about the difficult operational and strategic situation and Ukraine's urgent need for weapons and military equipment.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook .

"I took part in the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, launched two years ago at Ramstein Air Base. President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov addressed the coalition members," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief informed the coalition members about the difficult operational and strategic situation; escalation risks; the enemy's air strikes on energy infrastructure; the urgent needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces for missiles, ammunition, weapons, military equipment and the key role of their timely supply.

Syrskyi also thanked the participants and personally U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for their consistent support of Ukraine, military assistance from the United States and all allies and partners.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 26, the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held in a virtual format at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Defense ministers and high-ranking military leaders from more than 50 countries attended the event.

Photo: AFU Commander-in-Chief /Facebook