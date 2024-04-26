Employment Numbers Round out Next Week

(MENAFN- Baystreet) New Home Sales Due Next Week in Canada

Monday

U.S.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) (Q1) EPS of $2.78, compared to $2.81 to the prior-year quarter. Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (Q1) EPS of 94 cents, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) (Q1) EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.73 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings Ag Growth International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 75 cents, compared to $1.70 in the prior-year quarter. Cargojet Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 64 cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter. Gibson Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Feb.)

Consumer Confidence (April)

Featured Earnings

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q1) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 31 cents in the prior-year quarter. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) (Q1) EPS of $2.53, compared to $1.62 in the prior-year quarter. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (Q1) EPS of 69 cents, compared to 68 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead GDP (Feb.) Real gross domestic product rose 0.6% in January as both services-producing and goods-producing industries posted gains Featured Earnings Cameco Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of 98 cents, compared to $1.02 in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (April)

Construction spending (March)

ISM manufacturing (April)

Job openings (March)

Auto sales (April)

FOMC interest-rate decision

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) (Q1) EPS of $3.22, compared to $2.80 in the prior-year quarter. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) (Q2) EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) (Q1) EPS of 58 cents, compared to $1.23 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (April) The PMI rose to 49.8 in March from 49.7 in February. Featured Earnings Barrick Gold Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter. CGI Inc. (T.A) (Q2) EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.83 in the prior-year quarter. Capital Power Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 79 cents, compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter. Fortis Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 90 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of April 27)

U.S. Trade Deficit (March)

U.S. Productivity (Q1)

Factory orders (March)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) (Q2) EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) (Q1) EPS of 77 cents, compared to 63 cents in the prior-year quarter. Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) (Q1) EPS of $1.87, compared to $2.78 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Canadian international merchandise trade (March) Exports increased 5.8%, while imports rose 4.6%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade surplus with the world widened from $608 million in January to $1.4 billion in February.

Featured Earnings

Air Canada (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 10 cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 69 cents, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.56, compared to $2.34 in the prior-year quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of $40.75, compared to $52.87 in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead Non-farm payrolls (April) Consumer credit (March)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (Q1) EPS of $3.41, compared to $3.69 in the prior-year quarter.







The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) (Q1) EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.96 in the prior-year quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) (Q1) EPS of $2.34, compared to $6.89 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Featured Earnings ARC Resources Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of 41 cents compared to 84 cents in the prior-year quarter. Magna International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.69 compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter. Sprott Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter. TC Energy Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.14 compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter.

