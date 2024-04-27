Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Pay Tribute To 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Art Director

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who will be soon in the upcoming cinematic extravaganza 'Deadpool & Wolverine', have honoured the art director Ray Chan following his death at the age of 56.

The co-stars shared their "devastated" reactions to the loss of Chan, whom they worked with on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' in their social media posts, reports 'People' magazine.

Marvel Studios confirmed Chan's death in a statement on April 24.

The late filmmaker was credited for helping "imagine and design the Marvel Cinematic Universe" after joining the studio on 'Thor: Dark World'.

As per 'Variety', Chan was reported to have died on Tuesday in Wales where he resided.

"RIP Ray Chan," Reynolds, 47, began in a tribute statement on X, following the news, "Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss."

"There's an incomparable reservoir of skill, tender grit and talent no longer with us. As production designer, he was as important a creative force on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as the writers, director and stars," he continued.

"I don't pretend to know every chapter of Ray's heart, but I know it's unusual to encounter someone with that level of artistry, who simultaneously moved through the world with such an indelible humanity."

'People' further says that Reynolds praised Chan for his work in building the Marvel universe, adding that he was "just awesome to be around" and he "will be missed by everyone".

The actor concluded his tribute by recalling his final moments with Chan during reshoots for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' earlier in April.

Jackman, 55, paid tribute to Chan on his Instagram Stories, writing, "There was not a day shooting when I didn't marvel at what he created. He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft. I've had the pleasure of working with some of the best in the business. Ray was at the very top."

"We did a bit more shooting two weeks ago, for that I will be forever grateful," he continued.

"It not only gave us the opportunity to fine tune our film but it gave us the bonus of time with Ray. Time for him to finish the job he loves so much. He told a great story. And man -- I am so honoured to have played a role."