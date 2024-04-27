               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Did Vladimir Putin Order Death Of Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny? US Intelligence Says...


4/27/2024 10:31:19 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was killed at an Arctic prison camp in February with many laying the blame squarely with Vladimir Putin. US intelligence however suggests that the Russian President did not order the death of the Opposition leader. The Russian government has also denied the allegations with Putin insisting recently that he had been ready to hand the jailed politician over to the West in a prisoner exchange.

