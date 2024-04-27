'Squeezes' Perform New 'MTV Splitsvilla X5' Task Along With Exes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The new episode of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' will see the Squeezes perform along with exes on the new task.

The contestants join forces with their exes for the electrifying 'Teen Tigda Kaam Bigda' task.

The chaos doubles up with the Mystery Box thrown into the mix. In the aftermath of the courtroom showdown, pressure levels are high with unresolved issues between Splitsvillains and their exes making it to the surface.

Nayera is in tears, while Sachin confronts Akriti. Nayera stands up to Siwet about the false allegations, sparking a heated exchange. Akriti is irked by Nayera's support for Sachin.

As dawn breaks, contestants arrive at the task grounds. There, the show host Tanuj introduces the 'Teen Tigda Kaam Bigda' task.

He said, "But sawaal yeh hain ki woh kiske saath perform karenge (But, the question is with whom they will perform)?" and drops a bombshell saying: "Woh apne exes ke saath perform karenge (they will perform with their exes)."

During the task, only eight out of nine couples perform, chosen by the Ideal Match, Harsh and Rushali.

The task kicks off with a party and Tanuj drops a surprise, "Sabse zaroori cheez kisi bhi rocking party ke liye hain drinks," contestants must mix customised drinks by criticising their exes.

The challenge is performed wearing blurry goggles. First the ex and current squeeze will make the contestant drink two glasses, followed by breaking the dance floor and reaching the hanging bridge.

Once the contestants cross the bridge, they will again drink one glass each followed by unlocking the door with a combination of digits. The first to complete this task will be announced as the winner!

'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' is available on MTV and JioCinema.