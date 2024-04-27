25 Kg Synthetic Drugs Seized After Raids At 3 Factories In Rajasthan, Gujarat; 12 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 27 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have jointly uncovered three clandestine factories involved in the production of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

The operation that began on Friday continued on Saturday. The joint raid led to the uncovering of two factories in Rajasthan and one near Gandhinagar, officials said on Saturday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 12 persons while one suspect has been detained. Drugs valued at Rs 230 crore have been confiscated during the operation.

“Special chemicals were sourced from Vapi GIDC, ordered under the name of Balaji Agro,” an official said.

The authorities have confiscated approximately 25 kg of MDMA, along with a substantial amount of raw materials used for manufacturing the drug.

The NCB will carry forward the investigation.