Sri Lanka Seeks Membership In BRICS+ To Bolster Security, Says Ambassador To Russia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sri Lanka has expressed its desire to join BRICS+, an expanding partnership between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The announcement comes amid Sri Lanka's participation in the XII International Meeting of High Representatives in Charge of Security Issues currently underway in St Petersburg, Russia.

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia, Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage, stated the country's intention to join BRICS+“in the near future,” citing potential benefits for both transport and food security, TV BRICS reported. This aligns with Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Russia, particularly as the two nations celebrate the 68th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

The XII International Meeting, held from April 23rd to 25th, brings together high-level security officials from participating countries. Representatives include secretaries of security councils, advisors, deputy prime ministers, heads of security agencies and special services, alongside delegates from international organizations. Russia is represented by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.

Sri Lanka's interest in BRICS+ reflects a growing trend of countries seeking closer cooperation with the influential emerging economies bloc.