President: Azerbaijan To Continue To Be Important Partner For Europe For Many Years To Come

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "In Europe, there is increasing demand for natural gas from newsources. If in 2021 we supplied 8 billion cubic meters of gas toEuropean Union countries, this year that figure has reached 12billion cubic meters. We are investing additional capital andallocating additional funds to support European countries in thismatter," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint pressconference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

"Thus, Azerbaijan, which is rich in both traditional andrenewable energy sources, will continue to be an important partnerfor Europe for many years to come," President Ilham Aliyev pointedout.

Recall that Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, embarked on a working visit to Germany from the city ofFuzuli on April 25 at the invitation of the Olaf Scholz, FederalChancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to participate inthe High Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

During his visit President Ilham Aliyev had meetings with GermanPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz,Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and many otherofficials. Besides, the Azerbaijani President attended the HighLevel Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin,Germany.