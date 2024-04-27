26/11 Prosecutor To Mumbai North Central Candidate - Ujjwal Nikam All Set For 'New Innings' With BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Ujjwal Nikam -- the high-profile lawyer who has handled several major cases, including that of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as a Special Public Prosecutor -- is all set to enter the uncharted territory of politics after being named as the BJP's candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior BJP leadership, Nikam admitted that even though he has no political background, he is confident of starting the new innings on a winning note.

It was the execution of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that earned Nikam widespread recognition and solidified his reputation as a lawyer.

Appearing as a government counsel, the top lawyer recalls that Kasab often used to call him "Badshah" during and after the court hearings.

After the Kolhapur district court ordered the execution of Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit in a case of kidnapping of children and killing some of them, young boys and girls distributed sugar outside the court, making Nikam popular among the youth.

Nikam, who hails from the Jalgaon district in Maharashtra, has always taken pride in being recognised as a lawyer who took to law as he fell short of just two marks and failed to get admission in a medical course.

As he climbed towards greater success, Nikam began to be recognised as a troubleshooter in handling critical criminal cases.

Throughout his career as an advocate, he has been known in legal circles for making in-depth arguments. In most of the criminal cases he handled, the judgments came in the state government's favour.

An ardent advocate of "strong and independent judiciary", Nikam believes in keeping public's faith in the entire system and calls for transparency in the appointment of judges. He is a firm believer in not appointing retired judges to posts which have "political connections".