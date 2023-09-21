Sian Missiles Hit Intrial Object, Warehe In Lviv Region's Drohobych

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Russian missiles have struck an industrial object and a warehouse in the Lviv region's town of Drohobych.
The relevant statement was made by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“According to the preliminary data, around 06:25 a.m., the enemy launched three missile strikes on Drohobych. Two projectiles hit an industrial object. A production shop caught fire. A three-storey warehouse facility was destroyed. The fire spread to about 30 square meters,” the report states.
Another Russian missile hit a privately-owned two-storey warehouse. A fire broke out within an area of 20 square meters.
Firefighting works are underway.
Kozytskyi mentioned that, as of 07:30 a.m., no casualties were reported.
MENAFN21092023000193011044ID1107111782
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.