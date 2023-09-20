Vira Named No.1 In Technology Sector Among Sri Lanka's Most Respected Entities For 2023

a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, was named the leader in the Technology Sector for yet another consecutive year by LMD Magazine, as they announced the Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka for the year 2023. Virtusa's successive inclusion in this celebrated survey serves as testament to the Company's unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation and visionary leadership, having played a pivotal role in shaping and guiding the technology sector of Sri Lanka.

“We are proud to retain our established and hard-earned repute as the number one Technology Company among the Most Respected Entities of Sri Lanka yet again in 2023,” Business Head for Asia Pacific and Country Head for VirtSri Lanka Naresha Supramaniam commented.“This achievement demonstrates Virtusa's continued commitment in ensuring our people remain front and center of our operation, a strategy that has garneredthis valued recognition, and more importantly the admiration and respect of our employees and peers.”

In this, the 19th edition of LMD's highly anticipated annual survey conducted by NielsenIQ, Virtwas ranked based on points scored across 12 key attributes that analyzed each entity's overall performance; financial performance, quality consciousness, management profile, honesty, innovation, dynamism, corporate culture, CSR and sustainability, vision, national perspective, HR and people management, and crisis management.

This recognition comes on the heels of VirtSri Lanka being named one of the Best WorkplacesTM in the IT & ITES industry in Sri Lanka by Great Place to Work®, a strong confirmation of the Company's acclaimed work culture, which has remained key in sustaining employee loyalty and retaining top Sri Lankan talent in the face of the island's ongoing talent exodus.

