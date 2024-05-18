China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Construction Holds Strategic Importance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway holdsstrategic importance for the entire region, Vice Premier of theState Council of China, Liu Guozhong, said, Azernews reports.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Chairman of theCabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov.

Liu Guozhong emphasized the need to accelerate the project andcommence construction work swiftly. He also highlighted theimportance of increasing trade volume, enhancing border crossingcapacity, opening the Bedel checkpoint this year, and expandingcooperation in the tourism sector.

In turn, Japarov underscored the importance of the fulloperation of the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints, which arecrucial for further boosting bilateral trade between the twocountries. He expressed Kyrgyzstan's commitment to developingtransportation and logistics infrastructure, removing tradebarriers, and creating mutually beneficial trading conditions.

"We aim to expand our capabilities and transition to daily andround-the-clock operations at these checkpoints, operating 24/7. Ibelieve this will be beneficial for the Chinese side as well,allowing for an even greater volume of goods and products fromChina to be exported to Kyrgyzstan and onward to third countries aim to increase the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 vehiclesper day," he said.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometerrail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railwaysthrough Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with theEuropean railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, andTürkiye.