Qatar Precision Health Institute Records High Participant Satisfaction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Participant satisfaction rates at the Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI) remain exceptionally high, prompting them to recommend others to participate in the health research initiative, said an official.

The recently launched QPHI integrates over 10 years of data collection, research, and ecosystem development from Qatar Biobank and Qatar Genome Programme to facilitate the precision healthcare approaches in the country.

“QPHI is dedicated to making participation accessible and meaningful for all eligible individuals here in Qatar. Through our outreach activities, we ensure the potential participants understand the importance of their involvement in advancing precision healthcare within the nation,” Rafiq Al Fukaha, Senior Participants Sever Representative at QPHI told The Peninsula.

“Overall, we had more than 99% participant satisfaction,” he said adding that participants have five-star experiences at QPHI.

By collecting samples and information on health and lifestyle from Qataris and long-term residents, QPHI aims to facilitate a broad range of health research which will lead to advancing precision healthcare in the country.

Al Fukaha said that individuals over the age of 18 years - either a Qatari national or a long-term resident (who lived here for more than 15 years) can participate with QPHI. He also said that participants will sign a consent form and they will undergo tests for around 3 hours. All tests are done for participants in a comfortable setting, and they can refrain from any test by choice. A follow-up visit is encouraged in 5 years.

“Throughout the year, we consistently devise outreach strategies. However, the most impactful form of outreach, which we'll refer to as our“target,” revolves around providing participants with a five-star experience. We ensure this by gathering statistics and feedback from each individual who joins QPHI (previously Qatar Biobank). One question we pose to them is how they first learned about QPHI. Our analysis reveals that over 80% of participants were informed through word-of-mouth, primarily from their families and friends,” said Al Fukaha.

“This underscores the pivotal role of personal recommendations in driving participation in QPHI. The reason behind this phenomenon lies in the exceptional experiences participants encounter at QPHI, motivating them to engage further with us,” he said.

QPHI's flagship Qatar Biobank cohort study aims to collect high-quality biological samples and annotated data for 60,000 participants. Until now it has registered 47,493 participants and among them 30,570 are Qataris.