(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cannabix Technologies, Dividend 15 Split, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News

BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on NewsCenterra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on NewsFairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on NewsAdventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 17, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

AbraSilver, Chemtrade at 52-Week Highs on News AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57.5 cents Friday. AbraSilver will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company on the basis of five pre-Consolidation Shares for every one post-Consolidation Share.Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE) hit a new 52-week high of $9.23 Friday. Chemtrade announced results for matters voted on at the Fund's annual meeting of unitholders held in Toronto on May 16 A total of 36,674,121, or 31.30% of the Fund's issued and outstanding units as at the record date, were voted by proxy in connection with the annual meeting.Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Adventus Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $95.06 Friday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.21 Friday. No news stories available today.Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.16 Friday. No news stories available today.Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Friday. No news stories available today.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 Friday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 Friday. No news stories available today.Beyond Oil Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Friday. No news stories available today.Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $78.60 Friday. No news stories available today.Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.10 Friday. No news stories available today.Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 Friday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.21 Friday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.18 Friday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.10 Friday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.11 Friday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.08 Friday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.91 Friday. No news stories available today.Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday. No news stories available today.Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 Friday. No news stories available today.Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 Friday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.19 Friday. No news stories available today.Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Emerita Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Filo Corp (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.64 Friday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks