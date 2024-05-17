(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cannabix Technologies, Dividend 15 Split, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on News
BeWhere, Celestica, Ceres at 52-Week Highs on News
Centerra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on News
Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News
Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 17, 2024
AbraSilver, Chemtrade at 52-Week Highs on News AbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57.5 cents Friday. AbraSilver will implement the consolidation of its common shares in the capital of the Company on the basis of five pre-Consolidation Shares for every one post-Consolidation Share.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE) hit a new 52-week high of $9.23 Friday. Chemtrade announced results for matters voted on at the Fund's annual meeting of unitholders held in Toronto on May 16 A total of 36,674,121, or 31.30% of the Fund's issued and outstanding units as at the record date, were voted by proxy in connection with the annual meeting.
Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Adventus Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $95.06 Friday. No news stories available today.
Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.16 Friday. No news stories available today.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.93 Friday. No news stories available today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 Friday. No news stories available today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.75 Friday. No news stories available today.
Beyond Oil Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Friday. No news stories available today.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $78.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.10 Friday. No news stories available today.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.75 Friday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.18 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $71.10 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.11 Friday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.91 Friday. No news stories available today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.20 Friday. No news stories available today.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.19 Friday. No news stories available today.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Emerita Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 74 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Filo Corp (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.64 Friday. No news stories available today.
