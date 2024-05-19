Chinese Company And Tajikistan Discuss Solar Panel Complex In Sughd Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Chinese company and Tajikistan discussed the construction of asolar panel complex in the Sughd region of the country, Azernews reports.

According to the regional administration's press service, thisissue was explored during a meeting between Sughd Governor RajabboyAhmadzoda and representatives of the Chinese State Investment Groupcompany.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation on importing amodern complex to create a functional alternative energy supplysystem. Ahmadzoda noted that the region is ready to utilize thelatest technologies for electricity production.

Following the meeting, Ahmadzoda instructed responsibleofficials to thoroughly study the issue, prepare all necessarydocuments, and take measures to allocate land for the constructionof the green energy facility and an administrative building.

It was noted that State Investment Group has extensiveexperience in creating alternative energy production systems,particularly solar batteries and panels. It is implementinglarge-scale projects in many countries around the world.