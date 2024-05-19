Kashmir Fitness Trainer Gets Offer From Qatar's Popular Gym Chain

Farhaan Muneer (22) from Khayam area of Srinagar, who has an expertise in fitness and powerlifting,

made it to the selection list of trainers at Balance Body Studio.

Balance Body Studio is one of the popular gym chains in Qatar.

“I competed with many popular fitness trainers and was finally selected as a trainer at Balance Body Studio. I am scheduled to leave for Qatar by next week and will hold gym sessions at the facility,” he said.

Farhaan, who has been participating in powerlifting competitions, completed a certification course in bodybuilding and fitness in 2022.

He was declared as youngest certified trainer of Kashmir by Global Indian Fitness Federation.

Farhaan said he is going to provide top-tier training and coaching to its members.

“I have been in the fitness industry for many years and have been already working as a trainer in many gyms of Kashmir. The jury looked at my achievements and certificates and chose me to lead as a trainer at Balance Body Studio,” he said.

Farhaan said his expertise, particularly in powerlifting, will add a unique dimension to the gym's offerings, catering to a diverse clientele seeking specialized fitness programs.

“Moreover, my experience as a trainer will enable me to contribute significantly to the development of fitness regimes tailored to individual needs and goals,” he said.

Farhaan's encounter with bodybuilding has been a coincidence since he took this profession for mere physical fitness.

“It was a kind of coincidence with me. I would hit the gym just for a good physique but then I started getting interested in bodybuilding. I learnt about bodybuilding from my gurus and last year I was awarded a certificate by the Global Indian Fitness Federation,” he said.

